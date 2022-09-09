LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University celebrated the opening of its Black Cultural Center on Friday afternoon.

According to Dr. Carol Sumner, Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, the idea of the Black Cultural Center was initially thought of by a group of students on Texas Tech’s campus.

“I think the students saw the need for a center as a place of affirmation, but a place to have conversations, and to be educated about the Black Experience,” Sumner said. “That is why the center has been built and established in the way that it was because the students recognize to give back to our community in a positive way, with a focus on the students being able to find their place of sanctuary.”

Dr. Sumner also announced the center will have a library donated by Texas Tech alum Brenda Peters as well as artwork donated by TTU Alumni Association Vice President Chris Snead.

The center’s opening was the kickoff event for Texas Tech’s “Black Excellence Weekend” scheduled to take place from September 9 -September 11.