LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced in a press release it will hold spring commencement ceremonies on May 12 and May 13 at The United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue.

 According to the release, the ceremonies will feature new additions in honor of the university’s centennial year.

The ceremonies can also be viewed online via livestream, said the release.

On May 12 Marsha Sharp, Head Coach Emerita Texas Tech University, will be a commencement speaker.

On May 13 Edward E. Whitacre Jr., Retired Chairman & CEO, AT&T and General Motors Company, will be a commencement speaker.

A clear bag policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies.

The schedule for each ceremony was scheduled as followed:

    Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m.

    College of Arts & Sciences

    Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m.

    Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

    Rawls College of Business

    Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

    Graduate School

    Saturday, May 13 at 9:00 a.m. 

    Huckabee College of Architecture 

    Honors College 

    J.T & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts 

    University Studies 

    College of Education 

    College of Human Sciences

    Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.

    College of Media & Communications 

    Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

    The ceremony will highlight outstanding students who were chosen as Banner Bearers to carry banners that represent their colleges.