LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced in a press release it will hold spring commencement ceremonies on May 12 and May 13 at The United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue.
According to the release, the ceremonies will feature new additions in honor of the university’s centennial year.
The ceremonies can also be viewed online via livestream, said the release.
On May 12 Marsha Sharp, Head Coach Emerita Texas Tech University, will be a commencement speaker.
On May 13 Edward E. Whitacre Jr., Retired Chairman & CEO, AT&T and General Motors Company, will be a commencement speaker.
A clear bag policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies.
The schedule for each ceremony was scheduled as followed:
Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m.
College of Arts & Sciences
Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m.
Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
Rawls College of Business
Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Graduate School
Saturday, May 13 at 9:00 a.m.
Huckabee College of Architecture
Honors College
J.T & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
University Studies
College of Education
College of Human Sciences
Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.
College of Media & Communications
Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
The ceremony will highlight outstanding students who were chosen as Banner Bearers to carry banners that represent their colleges.