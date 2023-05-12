LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced in a press release it will hold spring commencement ceremonies on May 12 and May 13 at The United Supermarkets Arena at 1701 Indiana Avenue.

According to the release, the ceremonies will feature new additions in honor of the university’s centennial year.

The ceremonies can also be viewed online via livestream, said the release.

On May 12 Marsha Sharp, Head Coach Emerita Texas Tech University, will be a commencement speaker.

On May 13 Edward E. Whitacre Jr., Retired Chairman & CEO, AT&T and General Motors Company, will be a commencement speaker.

A clear bag policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies.

The schedule for each ceremony was scheduled as followed:

Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m.

College of Arts & Sciences

Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Rawls College of Business

Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Graduate School

Saturday, May 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Huckabee College of Architecture

Honors College

J.T & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

University Studies

College of Education

College of Human Sciences

Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.

College of Media & Communications

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

The ceremony will highlight outstanding students who were chosen as Banner Bearers to carry banners that represent their colleges.