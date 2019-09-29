Texas Tech University hosting annual Disability Awareness Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Student Disability Services (SDS) is hosting Disability Awareness Week starting Monday (Sept. 30). The week will highlight the importance of having a diverse and accessible campus at Texas Tech University.

The week will feature a variety of events for students, faculty and staff, including Deaf Bingo, an open house at the SDS office and an art exhibit at First Friday Art Trail.

The “Creative Abilities Art Gallery” is composed of art created by students with disabilities and will be on display at the Christine DeVitt IceHouse Gallery on Friday (Oct. 4). People can enjoy live performances at the exhibit and will have the opportunity to purchase some of the art on display. The money will go to the Alex C. Watkins Endowed Scholarship Fund.

“Generating awareness of the challenges students with disabilities face on a daily basis ultimately creates a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone,” said Larry Phillippe, director of SDS.

Other events throughout the week include:

Disability Awareness Week kickoff: 11 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30) at the Student Union Building (SUB) West Plaza. The event will include an appearance by the Texas Tech Masked Rider and giveaways.

SDS Open House: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1) in the SDS office. Students can get free cookies and view art created by individuals with disabilities submitted for the “Creative Abilities” gallery.

Deaf Bingo: 5:30-7 p.m. in the Wall/Gates Residence Hall lobby. Students can play deaf bingo for a chance to win prizes.

SDS works to enhance learning through programs and services for students with disabilities. The department’s goal is to help students reach their academic, career and personal goals regardless of any physical, learning, psychological or other documented disability. Another department that helps students with disabilities is the university’s TECHniques Center, which provides one-on-one tutoring for students as well as academic counseling services.

“The TECHniques Center is an important and sought-after resource at Texas Tech University for many students who are looking for a higher-education environment that supports their learning differences,” said Brandi Schrieber, associate director of the center. “It’s designed for undergraduate students who have been diagnosed with a learning disability, ADHD or autism. We train peer tutors on how to work with different learning styles and how to support their students’ learning so the students themselves can become their own advocates.”

To show support for Disability Awareness Week, the Texas Tech community can attend events and share their experiences with the hashtag #TTUDAW.

For more information about the Disability Awareness Week events, click here.

(News release from Texas Tech University)