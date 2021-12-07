Texas Tech University hosting ‘Weihnachtsfest’ on Friday, Dec. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Office of International Affairs will host Weihnachtsfest from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 10) at the International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Weihnachtsfest is a German Christmas tradition the International Cultural Center brings to life each year with music, crafts and food. The celebration originates from German-speaking Europe. The event is in partnership with the National Ranching Heritage Center and the public is invited to attend Weihnachtsfest before going to Candlelight at the Ranch.

“The Office of International Affairs is kicking off its celebration of the holidays with our annual Weihnachtsfest,” said Sukant Misra, vice provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech. “The evening presents a heartwarming opportunity for families to begin the festive season and enjoy touches of holiday magic through music and crafts, decorating gingerbread cookies and tasting German sausage and apple cider.”

Music will be provided by Matador Brass, Texas Tech’s top-euphonium quartet and will include festive traditional German holiday music. Upon entering the celebration, guests will be immersed into the sights and smells of the holidays.

Parking is free, and food and crafts are available while supplies last. The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for free hot chocolate redeemable at the National Ranching Heritage Center during Candlelight at the Ranch.

