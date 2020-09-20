Texas Tech University joins Coalition for College

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University has joined the Coalition for College, a diverse group of more than 150 public and private colleges and universities across the U.S. working to improve college access for low-income, under-resourced and first-generation students.

As a member of the coalition, Texas Tech meets rigorous eligibility standards in access, affordability and success, and demonstrates a commitment to supporting all students through the college preparation and application processes.

“Joining the Coalition for College demonstrates our continued commitment to providing access and opportunity for students,” said Jason Hale, interim executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “We’re excited to add another resource and pathway for students to access Texas Tech University.”

Coalition member institutions must meet at least two of the following three requirements:

Access: Enrollment includes at least 20% underrepresented and/or low-income students.

Affordability: Students graduate with low to no debt, while the institution either meets students’ full, demonstrated financial need, offers low-cost in-state tuition or provides responsible financial aid packages.

Success: The institution’s graduation rate is 70% or higher, or, for low-income and underrepresented students, a graduation rate that is equal to or greater than the school’s overall graduation rate.

The coalition provides a set of free, online college-planning tools called MyCoalition that helps students learn about, prepare for and apply to colleges. MyCoalition is available to all students, whether they apply to a member school or other institution, and is designed to engage students in the college application process as early as ninth grade. It includes a convenient digital storage locker and interactive collaboration space.

An easy-to-use college application, which is accepted by member schools, also is available through MyCoalition. This year’s application includes an optional checkbox-style question that allows students to choose the statements that describe how COVID-19 has affected their ability to engage in schoolwork.

“The power of the coalition is in our ability to work across member institutions to provide helpful tools and advice to students about making smart college choices,” said Stacey Kostell, CEO of the Coalition College. “That work is more important than ever at a time when the equity gap is growing, and students need help staying on track during the pandemic. We’re thrilled to count Texas Tech University as a partner in this work and look forward to reaching more students together in the coming year.”

The coalition was founded by a group of dedicated college administrators in 2015 with the goal of improving the college application process for all students, particularly those from historically underrepresented groups.

For more information about the Coalition for College, including a complete list of members, visit http://www.coalitionforcollegeaccess.org/.

(News release from Texas Tech University)