LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Tech University announced it was named a Fulbright Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, this is the second consecutive year the university has earned this distinction.

Texas Tech is one of 43 HSIs to receive the Fulbright HSI Leader status.

“This designation is recognition of Texas Tech’s commitment to further globalizing our impact and the experiences of the full breadth of our campus community, including visiting scholars and students,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president. “The goal of the Fulbright program is to promote mutual understanding between people here in the U.S. and in other countries, and is of particular relevance to HSI’s like Texas Tech.”

Texas Tech established its affiliation with the Fulbright Program in 1957.

The university has had 173 faculty (four currently overseas) and 62 students participate. A record six students were selected for this academic year, the press release and TTU Today said.

“We support faculty and students in their aspirations to secure Fulbright awards as they serve as global ambassadors. As part of Texas Tech’s commitment to developing this global presence, we are well positioned to ensure our Hispanic students feel they belong to an institution invested in their success,” said Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, vice provost for International Affairs and Fulbright liaison.



The Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) annual conference in San Diego this week.

