LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University was rated 5 stars in the LGBT Campus Pride index.

Campus Pride said on its website it rates universities on their LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices. Texas Tech University is one of only three universities in Texas to reach a five star rating in the Campus Pride index.

According to the Texas Tech website, the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement serves the Texas Tech community through advocacy efforts aimed at strengthening the LGBTQIA community.

The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement hosts activities such as a Pride Week, a Transgender Day of Remembrance and a Lavender Graduation.

Texas Tech University also hosts the Big XII LGBTQIA & Allies Summit that was developed for participants to network with leaders and community organizers and to engage with social justice advocates through educational programming, according to the website.