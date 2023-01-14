LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel recently presented Texas Tech University with a $350,000 check for the continuation of the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the grant will fund training in cybersecurity across multiple levels of education.

“We are fortunate to receive a third Texas Talent Connection grant for $350,000, bringing the total for this program to just over $1 million,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in the press release and on the website. “I want to congratulate those involved in this program and thank Chairman Daniel for his leadership of the TWC and his support of job and career development across the South Plains.”

Texas Tech said it first received the grant in 2019, which is funding the “Critical Infrastructure Security Training Programs for Industry, University and High School Students.”

This program combines efforts from Texas Tech University, West Texas A&M University and Group NIRE to train high school and university students as well as those already working in industry as information and operations systems security professionals, the university said.

The plan for the third year of the program is to include new training modules and to expand the training of high school students into the summer months.

“Texas continues to set employment records monthly, but employers still have demand for jobs with critical skill, like cybersecurity and automation,” said TWC Chairman Daniel in the press release and on the website. “Innovative projects like this one with our workforce partners remain crucial to continuing to meet the demand for important middle-skill, high-demand jobs.”

Chairman Daniel is a graduate of Texas Tech University.