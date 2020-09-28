Texas Tech University reports 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reporting on Monday by Texas Tech University.

In the latest update, 58 total new cases (47 students and 11 employees) were reported.

The university also reported an 45 additional recoveries (39 students and 6 employees).

As of Monday, there were 1643 total confirmed cases (1469 students and 174 employees), 1383 recoveries (1239 students and 144 employees) and no deaths.

(Provided by TTU)

Additional COVID-19 information from Texas Tech University can be found here.

