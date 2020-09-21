Texas Tech University reports 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Texas Tech Coronavirus update

LUBBOCK, Texas — Additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reporting on Monday by Texas Tech University.

In the latest update, 74 total new cases (66 students and 8 employees) were reported.

The university also reported an additional 36 recoveries (33 students and 3 employees).

As of Monday, there were 1259 total confirmed cases (1332 students and 149 employees), 819 recoveries (1131 students and 128 employees) and no deaths.

Provided by TTU

Additional COVID-19 information from Texas Tech University can be found here.

