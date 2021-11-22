Texas Tech law school to receive $500K check from Lubbock attorney, law school alumnus

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University School of Law will receive a $500,000 check donation Tuesday, from Lubbock attorney and alumnus Kevin Glasheen.

The ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. at the School of Law, and the check will be presented to Jack Wade Nowlin, dean of the school.

Nowlin said the scholarship will ‘significantly enhance the opportunities we can extend to students from West Texas.’

“We are profoundly grateful for Kevin’s generosity and his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our students,” Nowlin said.

Glasheen is donating the check to start the ‘Kevin Glasheen Endowed Scholarship,’ and it is set to be one of the largest donations in Texas Tech Law School’s history.

This donation will increase Glasheen’s lifetime giving to $1 million.