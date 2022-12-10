LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion recently announced it was selected by the U.S. Department of Education to receive the Upward Bound Math & Science Grant.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Upward Bound Math & Science supports high school students from families in which neither parent or guardian holds a bachelor’s degree. It also helps students from low-income backgrounds succeed academically and ultimately graduate from college.

The university said the grant will focus on serving 60 high school students each year in the Lubbock Independent School District (LISD).

“Being able to expand our service to our local community’s high school students and their families, especially strengthening skills in math and science, is critical for the future of our community and generations to come,” said Jade Silva Tovar, assistant vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the press release and on the website. “I am overjoyed for Texas Tech Upward Bound Math & Science to provide academic skill development, college preparation and career exploration to Lubbock youth as they realize their future aspirations while connecting with our Upward Bound alumni.”

The program will start recruiting program participants before the new year.

This is the second Upward Bound grant Texas Tech received this year.