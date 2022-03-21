LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University students are excited after the men’s basketball recent win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that advanced them to the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness.

“I was nervous, but man, the defense is the best in the country for a reason and as long as we keep doing what we did on defense, I mean, we should be able to go really far,” said Christian Hamm, Tech student.

Texas Tech defeated Notre Dame 59-36, leaving Tech students anticipating the next game.

“I mean, we’re in a tough region but I mean as long as we play like we did the first two rounds, defense shows up and we just do enough on offense, I really can’t see any team handling us,” said Hamm.

The winning energy can be felt all around campus.

“It’s fun and everyone is really spirited. It’s much different than how it was, just being able to watch from the Final Four to now. It’s just really cool seeing how everyone gets so excited and the lines for the games are extensive, even just to go watch the game somewhere is crazy,” said Tech student Tori Huckaby.

It’s the third time in the last four tournaments since Texas Tech has been in the Sweet Sixteen and the second time a first year head coach has led the Red Raiders to the Sweet Sixteen.

“It’s awesome. I mean I wanted us to win because I wanted to have like a week on campus where the energy’s high and everybody’s excited. I mean getting to Sweet Sixteen is a big deal and the third time in four years,” said Hamm.

The Texas Tech Men’s Basketball will be playing their next game against Duke on Thursday in San Francisco.