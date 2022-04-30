LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University, on behalf of the Texas Tech University System, will host the seventh annual Small Business Expo.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 3)

Frazier Alumni Pavilion, 2680 Drive of Champions

Open to small business owners, disadvantaged business owners, potential business owners and entrepreneurs; local, state and federal government agents; and anyone with an interest in nurturing small business, the expo provides the chance to develop business connections and relationships with smaller and disadvantaged vendors. It also provides small businesses with an opportunity to build relationships with potential clients and partners.

The expo is open to the public with free breakfast and door prizes. Free parking is available in the lot directly north of the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

For more information, visit the event website, email sbexpo@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-3844.

Kathy Fanning

Acquisition Analyst and Small Business Expo chair, Procurement Services, Administration & Finance, Texas Tech University

kathryn.fanning@ttu.edu

(806) 834-3823

