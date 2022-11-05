LUBBOCK, Texas — The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Texas Tech University will host First-Gen Week, a celebration of first-generation students that educators from across the nation observe each year.

Events will kickoff on Monday, November 7 and conclude with the Kansas vs Texas Tech football game on Saturday, November 12.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, First-Gen Week is an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to build relationships with their colleagues and with leadership to create support systems needed to thrive and succeed.

“Celebrating First-Gen week is important for our students, faculty and staff that identify as first-generation college students, graduates and those that champion their success to know there is a Texas Tech community of support to guide them through the process,” said Carol A. Sumner, chief diversity officer and vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Texas Tech in the press release and on the Texas Tech Today website.

Here is a list of the First-Gen Week events provided by Texas Tech:

First-Gen Kick-Off: noon-1:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 7), Black Cultural Center

Yoga & Power Pilates: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 7), University Recreation Center, Rm. 121

First-Gen T-Shirt Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8), Doak Hall Courtyard

First-Gen Networking Crash Course: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8), Black Cultural Center

Consejos con Mentor Tech: noon -1 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9), Black Cultural Center

Student Resource Fair, Rawls College Diversity Symposium: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9), McCoy Atrium

Conversations with the Next Generation: 4-5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10), Student Union Building, Red Raider Lounge

Dream Ally Training: 2-3:15 p.m. Friday (Nov. 11), Student Union Building, Traditions Room

For more information, you can visit the First-Gen Week events page.