Texas Tech University to celebrate International Week, Oct. 10-16

Texas Tech University‘s Office of International Affairs will celebrate International Week (Oct. 10-16). International Week has a 20-year history that began as a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State and is now celebrated in more than 100 countries around the globe.

As part of International Week, three events are open to the general public.

CultureFest 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 16) on the front lawn of the International Cultural Center.

Think Global. Think Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13) in the International Cultural Center auditorium, 601 Indiana Ave.

Polynesian International Dancing 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 14) in the International Cultural Center’s Hall of Nations.



“’CultureFest’ is, in my opinion, the best event of the year, as it offers students a platform to share their culture in a variety of ways, while offering attendees a way to engage with culture,” said Beth Mora, international student life administrator. “Students will cook and sell food, teach international crafts, sharing cultural dance, music and more. This is a fantastic way for the Lubbock community to engage with the international student body and experience the cultures of the world right here in Lubbock.”

CultureFest will showcase various international student organizations, language departments and other multicultural groups. This is the fourth year Texas Tech has held this event for the community.

“Think Global. Think Texas Tech” is an opportunity for the community to speak with the leadership of the Texas Tech Center in Sevilla, Texas Tech at Costa Rica and TTU K-12 about learning abroad and online. In addition to the session, there also will be a photography exhibit highlighting photographers from these three Texas Tech sites.

Finally, the Lubbock community is invited to come out and learn Polynesian dance from Angelie’s Dance School. Participants will enjoy a fun evening of dancing while learning a brief history of the tradition.

There also will be events just for the university community throughout the week. Faculty, staff and students can learn more about these in-person and virtual events on the International Week 2021 website.

