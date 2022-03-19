LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Terry & Jo Harvey Allen Center for Creativity Studies, part of University Outreach & Engagement in the Office of the Provost at Texas Tech University, will be hosting “3 Women 3 Films,” an event highlighting films produced and directed by female filmmakers.

The films will be screened from March 21 through March 24 at Premiere Cinemas in the South Plains Mall. The first three nights will include a film screening followed by a question-and-answer with the director, moderated by Texas Tech Public Media director, Paul Hunton. The final night will be a panel discussion with all three directors.

“To cap-off Women’s History Month, we’ll be hosting three brilliant women directors as they screen their new, and equally brilliant, documentary films,” said Andy Wilkinson, director of Outreach & Engagement at Texas Tech.

The event also boasts a collaboration with Texas Tech Public Media, well known for its own documentary work.

Lubbock has one of the best film communities in the state, so it’s natural to have such a fantastic line-up of films and filmmakers,” Hunton said. “Terry and Jo Harvey Allen have done an incredible job putting together a line-up of exciting filmmakers with distinct visions and styles that should delight filmgoers. I look forward to exciting art and great conversation, it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for our community.”

“Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat” 6:30 p.m. (March 21)

6:30 p.m. (March 21) “Horton Foote: The Road to Home” 6:30 p.m. (March 22)

6:30 p.m. (March 22) “Without Getting Killed or Caught” 6:30 p.m. (March 23)

6:30 p.m. (March 23) Panel discussion with directors, 6:30 p.m. (March 24)

There will be no cost for admission. Tickets may simply be picked up at the box office each night.

All three directors also are willing to visit classes at Texas Tech. If instructors are interested in hosting a director, reach out to Andy Wilkinson for more information at andy.wilkinson@ttu.edu.

