Texas Tech University to host 63rd Annual Carol of Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Residence Halls Association in collaboration with University Student Housing and Hospitality Services, will host the 63rd annual Carol of Lights®: “Walking in a Winter Raiderland” on Tuesday (Nov. 30) at Memorial Circle. At 6:30 p.m. a carillon concert will be performed by Gregory Brookes at the Administration Building’s west tower. At 7 p.m., Raider Red, the Saddle Tramps and the Masked Rider will begin the torch light processional.

Formerly known as “Christmas Sing,” the Carol of Lights® has been a favorite tradition at Texas Tech since it was established by students in 1959. While the name has changed, the sentiment has not. Each year, more than 25,000 colored lights illuminate buildings around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway entrance to campus. In addition, a 38-foot Christmas tree located behind the Texas Tech seal on Broadway Avenue also is lit.

“We are ecstatic to have the privilege of presenting Carol of Lights® in person this year,” said D’aun Green, senior associate managing director for University Student Housing. “‘Walking in a Winter Raiderland’ is our chosen theme and our student art contest winner, Madison Leonard’s submission for the marketing conceptual framework, has turned out to be one of my favorite Carol of Lights® campaigns. This tradition is about coming together to celebrate light and the magic of the season, no matter if or how you commemorate this time of year.”

Parking will be available in most faculty, staff or commuter lots. ADA parking will be available in the east section of the R1 parking lot, accessible from 15th Street and Detroit Avenue. Accommodations for the deaf and hard of hearing will be provided.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)