Texas Tech University hosting Accessibility is for Everyone! Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Student Disability Services (SDS) is hosting Accessibility is for Everyone! Week starting today (Sept. 27). The week will highlight the importance of having a diverse and accessible campus at Texas Tech University and celebrate students with disabilities.

The week will feature a variety of events for students, faculty and staff, including deaf bingo and an art exhibit at First Friday Art Trail.

Today (Sept. 27) the week kicks off with Day of Accessibility. Students are encouraged to use Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant buttons, find accessible ramps, and ADA parking spots throughout campus. Students who post a selfie and tag @ttu_sds with these accessible items can claim a prize in the SDS office.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), SDS will host deaf bingo from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Wall/Gates Residence hall lobby, students can play for a chance to win prizes.

The events conclude on Friday (Oct. 1). Creative Abilities Art Gallery, which is composed of art created by students with disabilities, will be on display during the First Friday Art Trail at the Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery located in the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) at 511 Avenue J. The public can enjoy live performances at the exhibit and will have the opportunity to purchase some of the art on display. Any money raised will be added to the Alex C. Watkins Endowed Scholarship Fund.

“Generating awareness of the challenges students with disabilities face on a daily basis ultimately creates a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone,” said Larry Phillippe, managing director of SDS.

SDS works to enhance learning through programs and services for students with disabilities. The department’s goal is to help students reach their academic, career and personal goals regardless of any physical, learning, psychological or other documented disability.

Another department that helps students with disabilities is the university’s TECHniques Center.

Sharon Betzold, associate director, said because the TECHniques Center is the only program of its kind in Texas and one of five in the country, it’s a program that many people are interested in.

“The TECHniques Center provides one-on-one, peer-based tutoring by tutors who have been specially trained to work with students with a specific learning disability, ADD/ADHD, and/or autism spectrum disorders,” Betzold said. “The goal of the program is to build independent learning and self-advocacy skills in our students to help them be successful at Texas Tech.”

To show support for Accessibility is for Everyone! Week, the Texas Tech community can attend events and share their experiences with the hashtag #ttu_sds.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)