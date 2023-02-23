LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced that it will host its Centennial Celebration “Capitol Tech” in Austin on the eve of Texas Tech Day, according to a press release on Thursday.

Red Raiders will gather at Coppertank Event Center, 504 Trinity Street, at 5:30 p.m. on February 28 for a night of food and festivities. Texas Tech alumna and singer-songwriter Lynda Kay Parker, Texas Tech Spirit Squads and the Masked Rider will provide entertainment, the press release said.

For more information, visit the Texas Tech University website.