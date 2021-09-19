Texas Tech University to host volunteer fair on Monday, Sept. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Student Union & Activities will host its annual volunteer fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 20) in the Student Union Building (SUB) ballroom. The fair will feature many student organizations and community agencies providing a multitude of opportunities where students can volunteer their time and talents.

“The fair’s purpose is to connect students with various volunteer agencies around the Lubbock community,” said Loni Crosby, administrator of Student Union & Activities. “It’s important for students to attend because volunteering is a great way to meet new people, help others and grow as an individual, all of which we want students to experience during their time here at Texas Tech.”

Beyond making a difference, volunteering is an excellent way to connect with other individuals who share similar interests. After the isolation that COVID-19 brought, volunteering helps to slowly rebuild face-to-face connectivity.

For more information, visit the Student Union & Activities‘ website or contact them at (806) 834-5789.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)