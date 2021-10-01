Texas Tech University to kick off Homecoming Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University is preparing for Homecoming Week 2021. It will begin Monday, Oct. 4, and finish off on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Below is a press release from Texas Tech University with more information:

Texas Tech University’s Homecoming Week events will begin at noon Monday (Oct. 4) with a kickoff event at Red Raider Plaza and end Saturday (Oct. 9) with the football game against Texas Christian University at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“This year’s homecoming theme is ‘Red Raider Flashback Films: 2000-2010,’” said Claire Nevarez, associate director of student activities. “The theme will bring student organizations, campus departments and local businesses together to celebrate Texas Tech and the role it plays in all our lives.”

Groups have chosen themes based on movies released between 2000 and 2010, and their participation in the various homecoming events will center around their chosen theme.

Homecoming week events include:

Kickoff: Noon, Monday (Oct. 4) Red Raider Plaza, Student Union Building west lawn

Spin Art Fun: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) Red Raider Plaza

Student Organization (S.O.) Sing: 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

Airbrush T-Shirts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6) Red Raider Plaza

Tamale Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last, Thursday (Oct. 7) grassy area between the College of Media & Communication and the College of Architecture

Techsan Memorial: 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 7) Memorial Circle

Rowdy Raider Rally: Noon Friday (Oct. 8) Red Raider Plaza

Homecoming Parade: 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 8) Texas Tech Broadway entrance

A Matador Evening: 6:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 8) McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St.

Pep Rally & Bonfire: 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 8) Urbanovsky Park

Raidergate: 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 9) R-1 parking lot, 15th Street & Detroit Avenue

Pre-Game Party: 3 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 9) Frazier Alumni Pavilion, 2680 Drive of Champions

Texas Tech vs. Texas Christian University: 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 9) Jones AT&T Stadium

Additionally, two events are scheduled all week long.

Spirit Board Competition: Broadway entrance and 18th Street

Spirit Banner Competition: Student Union Building

(This is a release from Texas Tech University.)