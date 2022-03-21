LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) will partner with departments and colleges across campus to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities on how to prevent violence.

“Our team aims to provide safe spaces for conversations about sexual assault, how we can prevent it and how we can support survivors,” said Brittany Todd, director of RISE. “This month is a time to magnify the importance of these conversations, as well as educate our students about preventing sexual violence within a supportive, judgement-free environment.”

The first sexual assault awareness month (SAAM) was observed in April 2001, and it has continued in cities and campuses across the nation ever since.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including online spaces. It’s also still prevalent in modern society. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) cites that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

The purpose of SAAM is not only to raise awareness and educate, but also to elevate the voices of survivors and create safe spaces of hope and healing.

“This month is an opportunity to expand our community’s awareness of what sexual assault is and why it’s a significant problem in our culture,” said Alexander Faris, program manager for RISK. “I believe this month is important because it shows solidarity and support for survivors of sexual assault and may provide agency for those who have experienced an assault and are struggling. We hope these events allow survivors’ voices to be heard.”

There are more than 20 opportunities to get involved, most notably Denim Day, Take Back the Night and “Exhale.” Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend events throughout SAAM.

