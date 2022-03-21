LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:
Texas Tech University‘s Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) will partner with departments and colleges across campus to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities on how to prevent violence.
“Our team aims to provide safe spaces for conversations about sexual assault, how we can prevent it and how we can support survivors,” said Brittany Todd, director of RISE. “This month is a time to magnify the importance of these conversations, as well as educate our students about preventing sexual violence within a supportive, judgement-free environment.”
The first sexual assault awareness month (SAAM) was observed in April 2001, and it has continued in cities and campuses across the nation ever since.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including online spaces. It’s also still prevalent in modern society. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) cites that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.
The purpose of SAAM is not only to raise awareness and educate, but also to elevate the voices of survivors and create safe spaces of hope and healing.
“This month is an opportunity to expand our community’s awareness of what sexual assault is and why it’s a significant problem in our culture,” said Alexander Faris, program manager for RISK. “I believe this month is important because it shows solidarity and support for survivors of sexual assault and may provide agency for those who have experienced an assault and are struggling. We hope these events allow survivors’ voices to be heard.”
There are more than 20 opportunities to get involved, most notably Denim Day, Take Back the Night and “Exhale.” Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend events throughout SAAM.
- The Clothesline Project: April 1 – 30, Murray Hall, Chitwood/Weymouth and Horn/Knapp
- The Clothesline project has been hosted at Texas Tech since the late 1990s and is a month-long opportunity to observe SAAM. The displays in various dormitories across campus act as a way to bear witness to the fact that domestic and sexual violence exist in our communities. Campus members are invited to stop by and decorate a shirt and leave messages for survivors.
- “Exhale”: 2-4:30 p.m. Friday (April. 1), Texas Tech Dairy Barn Loft
- Exhale will feature performance and visual art from those affected by sexual violence. The event is a safe environment for survivors and supporters and will have snacks and refreshments. Survivors and supporters of survivors are encouraged to submit original artwork. For more information about the event and how to submit work, please use the submission form offered by RISE. The deadline for submissions is March 25.
- Feminist First Friday: noon to 1 p.m. Friday (April 1), for information on registration, use this link.
- Assistant Professor of technical communication and rhetoric, Jennifer Nish, will discuss and explore conversations about feminism and activism that circulate on social media.
- Coffee & Consent: 1-3 p.m. Monday (April 4), Starbucks at Honors Hall
- Students who stop by the table to get information on consent education and Title IX resources will receive a free 16 oz drink of their choice.
- Peer Ed Table: noon to 2 p.m. Monday (April 4), Student Union Building
- Peer educators will hand out promotional items for SAAM and talk to students about consent education.
- Bonny Shade – Train the Trainer: 6-7 p.m. Thursday (April 7), Matador Room
- Fraternity & Sorority Life leaders will participate in training regarding sexual assault awareness by guest speaker, Bonny Shade. This event is not open to the public.
- Peer Ed Table: noon to 2 p.m. Friday (April 8), Student Union Building
- Peer educators will hand out promotional items for SAAM and talk to students about consent education.
- Womxn’s Night: 8-10 p.m. Friday (April 8), University Recreation Center
- An event to celebrate all Womxn-identifying students, faculty, staff, community members and affiliates. There will be group fitness classes, educational classes, games, giveaways, food and more. The recreation center will close during this time and only be open for Womxn.
- Peer Ed Table: noon to 2 p.m. Monday (April 11), Student Union Building
- Peer educators will be handing out promotional items for SAAM and talking to students about (sexuality transmitted infections) STI awareness, consent education and sexual health.
- STI Testing with Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday (April 12), Llano Estacado Room
- Registration to be completed on-site and tests are limited. Tests will screen for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia. Only open to Texas Tech students.
- Peer Ed Table: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 13), University Recreation Center
- Peer educators will be handing out promotional items for SAAM and talking to students about STI awareness, consent education and sexual health.
- R.A.D Systems Training: 4-7 p.m. Friday (April 15), Canyon Room
- Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D) provides educational opportunities for women, children, men and seniors to create a safer future for themselves. For information on registration, use this link. Please note participants must attend both the lecture and activity portion to complete the program.
- Yoga in the Park: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday (April 15), Urbanovsky Park (by the pond)
- Outdoor yoga for all fitness levels with RISE tabling and discussion about SAAM topics. Limited number of yoga mats provided.
- Active Consent & Myths of Sexual Assault: 11 a.m. to noon Monday (April 18), register for the Zoom meeting here.
- Presentation on active consent, myths and misconceptions about sexual assault.
- Peer Ed Table: noon to 2 p.m. Friday (April 22), Student Union Building West Plaza
- Peer educators will hand out promotional items for SAAM and talk to students about consent education.
- Mindful Triathlon: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (April 23), Urbanovsky Park
- A fitness and wellness-based event with the theme of self-love that highlights SAAM. This event is for everyBODY and all levels of fitness. There will be a 1-mile walk or run, yoga and meditation. The event is free and open to the Texas Tech community.
- Peer Ed Table: noon to 2 p.m. Monday (April 25), Student Union Building West Plaza
- Peer educators will hand out promotional items for SAAM and talk to students about consent education.
- Demin Day Table: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 27), University Recreation Center
- On this day, millions of people around the world wear jeans to support survivors and educate themselves and others about all forms of sexual violence.
- Panhellenic Tabling Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (April 27), Student Union Building free speech area
- The Panhellenic Values Committee will be tabling and handing out flyers with campus resources as well as helping people educate themselves on the origins of Denim Day and its importance.
- Take Back the Night: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday (April 27), Memorial Circle
- Take Back the Night is an interactive event that creates awareness, empowers survivors and educates the community about sexual violence.
- Coffee & Consent: 2-5 p.m. Friday (April 29), J&B Coffee, 2701 26th St.
- Students who stop by the table to get information on consent education and Title IX resources will receive a free 16 oz drink of their choice.
