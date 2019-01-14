Texas Tech University welcomes students back with Winter Raider Welcome

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Texas Tech University Office of Transition & Engagement will host Winter Raider Welcome Monday (Jan. 14) through Sunday (Jan. 20). New and returning students can participate in more than 40 fun and free events.

“Winter Raider Welcome gives students the chance to learn more about Texas Tech,” said Molly McLean, graduate assistant in the Office of Transition & Engagement. “It also is designed to welcome new and returning students home to Texas Tech and to help them make connections with their fellow Red Raiders. We hope all students participating in Winter Raider Welcome have the chance to prepare for the coming semester and build their Texas Tech community.”

Throughout the week, students can participate in events focused on academic success, wellness and recreation, social connections, culture and diversity, community involvement and Texas Tech traditions.

Some of the events throughout the week include:

Barnes & Noble Welcome Day: 11 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 15) at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Student Union Building (SUB)

Trivia Night at the Library: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 15) in the Croslin room of the University Library

Transfer Student Welcome Day & T-Shirt Swap: 11 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 16) at the SUB West Plaza

The Winter Glitter Gala with the Gender and Sexuality Association: 6 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 16) in the Matador Room of the SUB

Risk Intervention & Safety Education office Peer Educators Mixer: 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 17) in the courtyard of the SUB

For a full schedule and more information on each event, visit the Winter Raider Welcome website. Join the conversation on social media by following @TTUengagement on Twitter and using the hashtag #RaiderWelcome.

CONTACT :

Molly McLean, graduate assistant, Transition & Engagement, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-2993 or molly.mclean@ttu.edu

(News release from Texas Tech University)