Upe Flueckiger was named dean of Texas Tech University‘s College of Architecture, the university announced [on Tuesday] (June 7). He will begin his new role July 1, 2022.

Flueckiger has served as the college’s interim dean for the past year and was one of four candidates considered for the position.

“Upe brings an excellent knowledge of the Texas Tech College of Architecture to this role,” said Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick. “I look forward to him implementing his vision and moving the college forward on several levels.”

Flueckiger, a native of Switzerland, came to Texas Tech in 1998 as a lecturer. Registered as a member of the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects (SIA), Flueckiger has practiced architecture internationally in Europe and North America. Much of his professional career has been focused on modular and small housing. His book, “How Much House? Thoreau, Le Corbusier, and the Sustainable Cabin,” examines the question of how much house a person needs.

Flueckiger earned a certificate in construction design in Switzerland, and he then earned a master’s degree in architecture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

He worked for several architectural firms in Switzerland including the office of Mario Botta in Lugano, Switzerland, and the office of David Rockwell in New York City.

Since arriving at Texas Tech, Flueckiger has taught more than 100 courses to undergraduate and graduate architecture students. During that time, he also was awarded the Texas Tech Alumni Association New Faculty Award, the Professing Excellence Award, the Dr. Michael A. Jones Faculty and Staff Award, the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award and was inducted into the Texas Tech University Teaching Academy, among other honors.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next dean of the College of Architecture at Texas Tech,” Flueckiger said. “I look forward to leading the college to the next level and actualizing a more ecologically built environment using innovative technologies while teaching students how to think critically and creatively. I am excited to continue collaborating with faculty, staff and alumni to build a vibrant educational environment where we all can thrive and reach new academic and professional heights.”

