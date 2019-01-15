Texas Tech University’s online programs ranked among best in nation

The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best Online Programs rankings today (Jan. 15), and Texas Tech University’s Worldwide eLearning, a division of eLearning & Academic Partnerships, was recognized as one of the best in the nation in five areas: online bachelor’s programs, online bachelor’s programs for veterans, online graduate education program, online graduate education program for veterans and online graduate engineering program.

Texas Tech’s online bachelor’s programs are ranked No. 84, up 59 spots from No. 143 last year; the online bachelor’s programs for veterans are ranked No. 50; the online graduate education program is ranked No. 89, up 61 spots from No. 150 in 2018; and the online graduate education program for veterans is ranked No. 27. The online graduate engineering program is ranked No. 26, down 10 spots from No. 16 last year.

“Worldwide eLearning has worked for several years to assist the departments offering Texas Tech’s online programs, ensuring the high-quality educational opportunities for students who are unable to relocate to Lubbock,” said Melanie Hart, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “The work that the College of Education and our undergraduate departments have done is demonstrated in the higher rankings. I am very pleased with the quality of online programs offered at Texas Tech.”

The survey of more than 1,300 online programs includes general rankings of each institution’s online bachelor’s degree programs and discipline-specific rankings of online master’s programs. The programs are listed in a searchable directory, which prospective students can use to find information about tuition, online services and other data.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates the distance learning programs separately from the institution as a whole in order to provide a clear picture of the services and programs available specifically to distance learners. Data is gathered by a statistical survey and analyzed based on student services and technology, peer reputation, student engagement, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials and training.

“This recognition is made all the more meaningful by the fact that the College of Education has worked diligently to ensure all students, including those engaged in online education, are receiving the highest quality educational opportunities possible,” said Robin Lock, interim dean of the college and a professor of special education. “Faculty members have identified methods for engaging our online students in a very personal way that assures they have the same rigorous and interactive learning experience as students in our on-campus classrooms. It is extremely fulfilling for the faculty of the College of Education to provide educational opportunities that will result in successful career advancement in a wide variety of fields.”

Texas Tech Worldwide eLearning offers more than 80 fully online degrees, certifications and certification-preparation programs. Students have access to on-site instructors, technology and tools via seven regional teaching sites across the state, in El Paso, Fredericksburg, Highland Lakes, Junction, Waco, Collin County and Cleburne.

The degrees earned online and at regional sites are equivalent to those earned at Texas Tech’s Lubbock campus.

For more information and to see a list of online programs, visit the Worldwide eLearning website.

CONTACT :

Amanda Bowman, media relations specialist, Office of Communications & Marketing, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-2136 or amanda.bowman@ttu.edu

(News release from Texas Tech University)