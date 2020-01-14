Texas Tech University’s online programs recognized among best in nation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020 Best Online Programs rankings today (Jan. 14), and Texas Tech University’s Worldwide eLearning, part of eLearning & Academic Partnerships and a division of the Office of the Provost, was recognized as one of the best in the nation in five areas:

Texas Tech’s online MBA program is ranked No. 131, the non-MBA online master’s program is ranked No. 63 and the online master’s program for veterans is ranked No. 28. All three programs were unranked in 2019. The university’s online master’s information technology program, which also was unranked last year, is ranked No. 16. The online master’s engineering programs moved up seven spots from No. 26 to No. 19.

“One of the primary goals of Worldwide eLearning is to help departments offer high-quality degree programs,” said Melanie Hart, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “Having some of our newest programs ranked speaks to the quality of all the online degree programs offered at Texas Tech.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluates the distance learning programs separately from the institution as a whole in order to provide a clear picture of the services and programs available specifically to distance learners. Data is gathered by a statistical survey and analyzed based on student excellence, services and technologies, expert opinion, student engagement, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials and training.

Texas Tech Worldwide eLearning offers more than 80 fully online degrees, certifications and certification-preparation programs. Students have access to on-site instructors, technology and tools via eight regional teaching sites across the state: Collin, El Paso, Fredericksburg, Highland Lakes, Hill College, Junction, Rockwall and Waco.

The degrees earned online and at regional sites are equivalent to those earned at Texas Tech’s Lubbock campus.

