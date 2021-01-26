Texas Tech University’s online programs recognized among best in the nation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 Best Online Programs rankings today (Jan. 26), and Texas Tech University‘s Worldwide eLearning, part of eLearning & Academic Partnerships and a division of the Office of the Provost, was recognized as one of the best in the nation in six areas:

Texas Tech’s online non-MBA program is ranked No. 17, up 46 spots from 2020. Texas Tech’s online master‘s in engineering program is ranked No. 21 and its computer information technology is ranked No. 36. The university’s online MBA program is ranked No. 100, up 31 spots from 2020. The university’s online master’s in education program is ranked No. 126 and the online bachelor’s program is ranked No. 164. Both programs were unranked in 2020.

“The Texas Tech eLearning team works closely with faculty to ensure the courses we offer are of the highest quality,” said Melanie Hart, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “Rankings such as these provide external validation of the caliber of our programs. We are pleased to have the faculty efforts acknowledged.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluates the distance learning programs separately from the institution as a whole as to provide a clear picture of the services and programs available specifically to distance learners. Data is gathered by a statistical survey and analyzed based on student excellence, services and technologies, expert opinion, student engagement, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials and training.

“Graduate programs provide the advanced knowledge and skills to enter, succeed and advance in the workforce,” said Mark Sheridan, dean of the Graduate School. “The pandemic has brought significant challenges and hardships, and we’re finding many students choosing to hone or refocus their skills to better position themselves by taking advantage of our high-quality, affordable online graduate programs.”

Texas Tech Worldwide eLearning offers more than 80 fully online degrees, certifications and certification preparation programs. Students have access to on-site instructors, technology and tools via nine regional teaching sites across the state: Austin College, Collin, El Paso, Fredericksburg, Highland Lakes, Hill College, Junction, Rockwall and Waco.

The degrees earned online and at regional sites are equivalent to those earned at Texas Tech’s Lubbock campus.

For more information and to see a list of online programs, visit the Worldwide eLearning website.

(News release from Texas Tech University)