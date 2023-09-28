LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Student Disability Services is hosting “Accessibility is for Everyone! Week.” from October 2 to October 6.
A press release from Texas Tech said the week would highlight and celebrate the importance of having an accessible campus at Texas Tech University and celebrate students with disabilities.
The week would feature a variety events for students, faculty and staff, including Deaf Bingo, Create & Paint and an art exhibit entitled “Creative Abilities Gallery” at the First Friday Art Trail.
A press release said the gallery is composed of art created by students with disabilities and will be on display at the Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery on October 6.
See the list below for other events included in the celebration week:
- “Movie Party Monday” 5 p.m. Monday (Oct. 2), SDS Office Weeks Hall. Students are invited to view “CODA.” Pizza and drinks provided.
- “Create & Paint” 1-4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3), SDS Office. Students are invited to an open time of painting. Canvases and paint provided.
- “Deaf Bingo” 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4), Wall/Gates Residence Hall. Students and community members are invited to play deaf bingo for a chance to win prizes.
- “TECH-quility Workshop” 10-11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 5), Weeks Hall Room 228. This student-centered workshop gives insight into leveling the playing field by exploring accessibility for all users on various platforms.