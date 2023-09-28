LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Student Disability Services is hosting “Accessibility is for Everyone! Week.” from October 2 to October 6.

A press release from Texas Tech said the week would highlight and celebrate the importance of having an accessible campus at Texas Tech University and celebrate students with disabilities.

The week would feature a variety events for students, faculty and staff, including Deaf Bingo, Create & Paint and an art exhibit entitled “Creative Abilities Gallery” at the First Friday Art Trail.

A press release said the gallery is composed of art created by students with disabilities and will be on display at the Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery on October 6.

See the list below for other events included in the celebration week: