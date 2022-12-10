LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced it was ranked among the top 10 institutions for study abroad participation by the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Open Doors report for the 2020-2021 reporting year.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the university came in as the No. 10 program in the nation.

This is the first time Texas Tech has been in the top 25 of Open Doors’ list of top study abroad participant institutions, the university said.

“This recognition acknowledges the many hours spent creating safe study abroad programs for our students and faculty,” said Whitney Longnecker, Director of Texas Tech’s Study Abroad program in the press release and on the website. “We would not have been successful without collaboration across campus and the support of Texas Tech’s leadership.”

Open Doors is a U.S. Department of State funded program implemented by the IIE. It is a comprehensive information asset for international students and scholars studying in the U.S. as well as students from the U.S. studying abroad.

“Increasing Texas Tech’s global footprint through study abroad is a core internationalization goal,” said Elizaboth Trejos-Castillo, Vice Provost for International Affairs, in the press release and on the website.

Both Longnecker and Trejos-Castillo credit the accomplishment to the work of individuals in the International Affairs Office, Study Abroad, Administration and Finance in International Affairs, Texas Tech University Center in Sevilla, Spain along with Texas Tech faculty and their corresponding departments or colleges.