Texas Tech using 3D printing to make face shields for doctors and nurses

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University professors and students are using 3D printers to create face shields for doctors and nurses at University Medical Center, according to a student.

The group was able to deliver over 40 masks to UMC, and have asked anyone with a 3D printer to help make more.

According to student Bryson Seekins, the group is also looking for someone who can do injection molding, which will make the process go faster.

If you’re able to help, email Bryson Seekins at brysonseekins@gmail.com.