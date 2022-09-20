LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will run out in front of a capacity crowd Saturday as the athletics department officially announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against No. 19 Texas has reached sellout status.

The sellout continues the enthusiasm for new head coach Joey McGuire as Texas Tech will play before a crowd of at least 60,000 fans at home for the first time since similar sellouts against both Texas and Oklahoma during the 2018 season. It will be the 18th time since 2010 the Red Raiders will boast a crowd of at least 60,000 fans.

Fans who have purchased tickets for Saturday’s game against Texas are highly encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to gameday. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for Saturday are encouraged to purchase from Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

In addition, Texas Tech student seating has been held for students who have paid the athletic fee. Students can enter at Gate 6 (southeast corner) starting two hours prior to kickoff by swiping their student ID. Additional student seating has been reserved for Saturday’s game to accommodate as many Texas Tech students as possible.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Longhorns is slated for 2:30 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will air live nationally via ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Texas is one of five Big 12 contests set for Jones AT&T Stadium this season as the Red Raiders will also host West Virginia on Oct. 22, Baylor on Oct. 29, Kansas on Nov. 12 and Oklahoma on Nov. 26. Texas Tech is offering a mini-plan ticket package for fans to pick three of those contests starting at only $90 each.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or by visiting the ticket portal at TexasTech.com.