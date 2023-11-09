LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead featuring the possum who went viral after running on the football field during Texas Tech’s home victory over TCU last Thursday.

The possum bobblehead is standing on a base that resembles the turf at Jones AT&T Stadium, positioned next to a bobbling football bearing the Texas Tech logo. The front of the red and black base reads “RALLY POSSUM” and “TEXAS TECH,” the press release from the Bobblehead Hall described. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023.

Image courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

“We are excited to release this unique bobblehead to recognize the Rally Possum who helped propel the Texas Tech football team to victory over TCU in the 2023 West Texas Championship,” the museum’s co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

At the TTU-TCU game, the determined possum rushed the field and was caught on camera being dragged off the field, inspiring a flood of memes on social media.

But it wasn’t the first time that a wild animal made an appearance at a TTU-TCU game. According to the press release, when the teams met in 2013, a fox was running back and forth behind the players on the TCU sideline. A decade later, fans believe the possum’s appearance may have been a good luck charm as Texas Tech broke a four-game losing streak to TCU.

MORE RED RAIDER STORIES:

“The football-loving possum played a small and memorable role as the Red Raiders reclaimed the Saddle Trophy for the first time since 2018. Texas Tech fans are sure to want this must-have bobblehead for their collection,” Sklar said.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. To purchase the Rally Possum collectible, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.