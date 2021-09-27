Texas Tech vs Texas Christian University kickoff time announced

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 announced Monday kickoff times for football games on October 9. Texas Tech kicks off at home against TCU at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The start time for TTU v. West Virginia was previously announced at 2:30 p.m. on October 2. Texas Tech so far is 3 – 1 on the season after a 70 – 35 defeat in Austin at the hands of UT.

🚨 Homecoming Kick Time Set 🚨



Red Raiders vs Horned Frogs • Oct. 9 • 6:00 PM • ESPN



Conference Two-Pack ➡️ https://t.co/3rZEPqa8nZ#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/PeaUxmI8OA — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 27, 2021

Kick times and TV networks as announced by the Big 12: