Texas Tech will limit capacity to 25 percent throughout the bowl sections of Jones AT&T Stadium

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)

A Message from Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt

I hope this message finds you and your family well. We are excited to announce our plans for the 2020 football season. We have missed our Red Raider family and are looking forward to being back in Jones AT&T Stadium soon.

In an effort to protect our fans, staff and students, Texas Tech will implement a reduced capacity for Jones AT&T Stadium this fall. Every section will be affected by this change with the majority of the stadium being reduced to approximately 25 percent of our general seating capacity. This will allow for added physical distancing of fans and students in each section. Due to the limited capacity, tickets will be offered via three game mini-plans in select sections as well as on a single-game basis. This will allow us to accommodate as many fans as possible throughout the season.Club and suite areas will remain as a season ticket.

Texas Tech will begin reseating its club sections on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Assignments will be based on Red Raider Club membership level and priority points. All club seat holders who do not receive access to their club seats will be a part of the reseating of the main bowl area to ensure stadium access this season. Later today, both club and suite holders can expect communication from the Red Raider Club regarding all premium sales options and details.

The general bowl sales process will begin the week of Aug. 24 for current season ticket holders. The Athletics Ticket Office will be sending all detailed information for the general bowl on-sale process on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Unfortunately, we believe we have yet to realize the full financial impact of COVID-19, and we are expecting and preparing for more significant changes to our budget. Because of these unknowns we are asking our current season ticket holders, who do not receive their tickets or choose to opt out this season, to consider contributing their tickets, annual seat contribution, or premium seat contribution back to the department during the reseating process. As always, season tickets provide critical financial support to our student-athlete experience. We understand these are difficult times for all of our fans, and we are grateful for your consideration and support as we strive to continue to take care of more than 400 student-athletes. Your donations will allow us to continue to provide resources to our student-athletes throughout this pandemic, regardless of our playing schedule or capacity restrictions.

We know you have many questions, and we have been working diligently the past several months to plan for this season. Due to season tickets not being distributed in the bowl this season, all seat locations initially purchased for the 2020 season have been “frozen” and all fans will have the ability to renew their seat(s) for the 2021 football season. In addition, we have worked to ensure our fans have as many options as possible during the reseating process.

The following four options will be available for you:

1. DONATE your Red Raider Club seat contribution, 2020 football season ticket and excellence fund to support Texas Tech student-athletes and receive:

§ TRIPLE POINTS on your contribution

§ Contributions increase your RRC Membership Level

§ Your donation may be tax deductible. Please consult your tax advisor.

2. APPLY your 2020 football season ticket payments towards 2020 football mini-plans or single-game tickets.

3. CREDIT your 2020 football season ticket payments to the 2021 football season. *Does not apply to seat contribution or excellence fund.

4. REFUND your 2020 football season ticket and Red Raider Club seat contribution.

Season ticket holders do not need to take any specific action at this time. Texas Tech Athletics will provide additional details and guidance in communication later today for club and suites spaces and on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for the general bowl.

In addition to the limited seating capacity, we will also implement several additional safety protocols this season, including the following:

Face coverings for all fans and staff, per current state guidelines.

A 100 percent mobile ticketing process, which provides a safer and more secure way for fans to control their tickets. This also reduces the amount of touchpoints at entry gates.

Mobile ordering option in our concession areas to decrease contacts throughout the concourse.

To every season ticket holder, club seat holder and suite donor – thank you! We are grateful for you each and every day. Like you, we want nothing more than to be back to normal with 60,000 fans supporting our Red Raiders from the first snap to the final whistle. While there are still many unknowns, one thing I do know is that even at 25 percent capacity, our fans are 100 percent Texas Tech.

Thank you for your continued support. Please know how grateful we are as a department for each and every one of you. I am so proud of our student-athletes, and I am proud of each of you for standing with us. We are stronger together. Every day, I know how lucky I am to be your athletics director, standing alongside each of you in both the good and the trying times. Thank you for caring deeply about Texas Tech Athletics, and thank you for being 100 percent Texas Tech.

Wreck ‘Em,

Kirby Hocutt

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)