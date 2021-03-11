Texas Tech will not host on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will not host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, instead opting to partner with the City of Lubbock and local pharmacies to provide vaccine access to its community, TTU President Lawrence Schovanec told EverythingLubbock.com Thursday.

“By working together, we can combine the various resources, lessen the strain on our healthcare professionals and provide critical access for our university community and the entire city,” Schovanec said.

In future phases of distribution, Texas Tech anticipates providing specific access for students, faculty and staff at the city’s Civic Center.

Read the full message from Schovanec below:

In consultation with the City of Lubbock Health Department and with local healthcare providers and pharmacies, we have decided not to host a university-operated, on-campus vaccination clinic. Instead, we plan to partner with the city and local pharmacies to provide the Texas Tech community access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through these partnerships, we are able to closely coordinate the arrangement of healthcare professionals that are needed to administer vaccine doses. Besides the city’s primary distribution location at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, additional providers such CVS, Walgreens, United Supermarkets, H-E-B, and Walmart are coming online across the city. With these new providers and greater vaccine supply, the resource pool for available and qualified healthcare professionals is significantly reduced. By working together, we can combine the various resources, lessen the strain on our healthcare professionals and provide critical access for our university community and the entire city.

Students, faculty, and staff will be directed to the city’s primary vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, to an on-campus clinic operated by United Supermarkets Pharmacy, or to other future clinics either on or off-campus. Wednesday’s announcement regarding the rollout of Phase 1C on March 15 by the Texas Department of State Health Services means that those in our university community over 50 will now be eligible. If you are over the age of 50, or you qualify as part of Phase 1A and 1B, we encourage you to join the university waitlist, and we will notify you when the vaccine is available.

In future phases of distribution, we anticipate providing specific access for current Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff at the city’s primary distribution site at the Civic Center. Those details and information regarding an on-campus clinic operated by United Supermarkets Pharmacy, as well as availability of the vaccine for students through the Student Wellness Center will be communicated when they become available.

Finally, I want to take this opportunity to offer my sincerest thanks to the campus vaccine committee, chaired by Dr. Vickie Sutton and Chris Miles, for the work they have done over the last several weeks in preparing for an on-campus distribution location. Although we will not proceed with a university-operated, on-campus location at this time, the work they have completed will be vital in these new partnerships and will ensure that members of our community have access to this effective and life-saving vaccine.