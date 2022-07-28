LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University’s Office of Communications & Marketing and the Texas Tech Alumni Association together earned five international Clarion Awards, the Association for Women in Communications announced Monday (July 25). The Office of Communications & Marketing also received finalist certificates in three additional categories.

Named after the medieval trumpet known for its clarity, the Clarion Award recognizes excellence in clear, concise communications. Clarion recipients represent media companies large and small, leading corporations, small businesses, and nonprofit associations and institutions. This year’s competition drew entries from 20 states and three countries and awarded 75 Clarions and finalist certificates.

“Not only did the Office of Communications & Marketing win four Clarion Awards – we came very close to having the most winning entries of any organization this year,” said Matt Dewey, vice president of marketing and communications.

The International Crystal Clarion is awarded to the organization with the most winning entries in the annual Clarion competition; this year’s winner received five Clarion Awards – only one more than the Office of Communications & Marketing.

“This was our office’s first time to enter this competition, our first issue of Evermore magazine and our first season of the Fearless podcast, so we look forward to what the future holds,” Dewey said.

Below are Texas Tech’s winning submissions:

Advertising & Marketing

Marketing Communications Campaign – Budget of more than $100,000: Chief’s Campaign (Finalist)



Brochures, Custom & Special Publications

Special Print Communication: Evermore

Magazines

Magazine Feature Article, External Publication, Circulation of 100,000 or less, Miscellaneous: “Red Raider Coming At You: A Tale of Success, Recession and Resurgence” by Glenys Young

Magazine Series or Special Section, External Publication, Circulation of 100,000 or less: “Strive for Honor” by Glenys Young

Online Media

Special Events

Best Special Event – In Person: Legacy University, a three-day summer camp for Texas Tech alumni and their grandchildren hosted by the Texas Tech Alumni Association

Evermore has been acclaimed in other competitions as well. In February, it received 19 honors, including Judge’s Choice – Print and Best of Show, from the 2022 American Advertising Awards. In May, it was one of only five magazines in the nation to be shortlisted for a Bronze Anvil Award through the Public Relations Society of America, and last month, it won five Circle of Excellence Awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

Issue No. 2 of Evermore is out now. To read the latest issue and to subscribe to future issues, click here.

To listen to the Fearless podcast, click here.

