Texas Tech wins men’s NCAA track and field national title

AUSTIN, Texas — The 1993 Lady Raider basketball team now has company.

Texas Tech men’s track and field claimed the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field national title Friday.

It’s the first men’s team national championship in school history and just the second title in program history.

Duke Kicinski clinched the title with his win in the discus.

Divine Oduduru not only defended his title in the 200-meter but also added a national in the 100-meter with the second-fastest time ever run at the NCAA Championships.

Norman Grimes finished second in the 400-meter hurdles.

Texas Tech posted 60 points in the meet.

Here’s what Head Coach Wes Kittley had to say: