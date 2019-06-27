Texas Tech women’s football clinic returns July 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells is excited to announce the return of the Red Raider Women’s Football Clinic, which is set for July 25 inside Jones AT&T Stadium and the Football Training Facility.

The clinic, which is in partnership with KAMC-TV and KLBK-TV locally, will give female fans a first-hand look at the inner workings of the Red Raider football program. The clinic also provides attendees an opportunity to meet Wells, his coaching staff and various members of the Red Raider football program.

All participants will receive a “Wreck ‘Em Women” t-shirt as well as dinner provided by Market Street. The clinic will feature a question and answer session, a tour of the Tech football facilities and on-field drills and instruction from Red Raider student-athletes and coaches.

The cost of the event is $80 with proceeds benefiting Voice of Hope, an organization committed to offering help, hope and healing to persons affected by sexual violence in the Lubbock area.

Interested participants can register online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

TEXAS TECH WOMEN’S CLINIC INFORMATION

Where: West Club Level – Jones AT&T Stadium

Time: Check-In begins at 5:30 p.m.

Date: July 25

Admission: $80

Registration Deadline: July 15 (to ensure you receive a t-shirt at the event)

Attire: Athletic attire/gym clothes

Parking: West Stadium lot (C1)

