LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced its Wool Judging Team won first place at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) for the second year in a row in Denver.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the team finished with a total score of 1,968 to beat Texas A&M University and Angelo State University.

The university said four members of the team also placed in the top 10 individually at the competition, led by high individual Cross Knittel from Sterling City, Texas.

Additional members of the Wool Judging Team are:

Katelyn Deanda from Mission, Texas

Riley Ehlers from New Braunfels, Texas

Sara Goldammer from Elsa, Texas

Hayden Holland from Kountze, Texas

Brock Jonas from New Braunfels, Texas

Landon Krippendorf from Sterling City, Texas

Ellie LaCroix from Grapevine, Texas

Kenley Miller from Pleasanton, Texas

Kollier Miller from Panhandle, Texas

Wade Sanders from Alliance, Nebraska

Will Sisco from Sterling City, Texas

The team is coached by Kade Miller, Cole Levien and Kyle Vahlenkamp and supervised by Sam Jackson, an associate professor, and Moriah Beyers.

The Wool Judging Team wasn’t the only team taking home top honors at the NWSS.



TTU’s Livestock Judging Team finished second and the Meat Judging Team finished third while competing in Denver, the university said.