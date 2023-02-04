LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced Carol Korzeniewski, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, was elected a fellow in the prestigious American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

AAAS membership represents a who’s who of science and traces its roots to 1848, according to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website. It is the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society and a leading publisher of research through its Science family of journals.

“The recognition is a tremendous honor,” Korzeniewski said in the press release and on the website. “It acknowledges contributions to a discipline over an extended period of time. I am grateful to my department and Texas Tech for their support over the years.”

TTU said according to the the AAAS, Korzeniewski was recognized for “distinguished innovations in the field of chemical analysis that broadly impacts advances in physical and life sciences, especially pertaining to liquid-solid interfaces related to energy and electrocatalysis.”

Korzeniewski’s principal research interests include electrochemistry, surface catalysis and materials chemistry, the university said.

“I have always had an interest in science, going back to my earliest days in school,” she said in the press release and on the website.