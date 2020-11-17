Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights to go virtual in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s annual Carol of Lights will go virtual in 2020, according to the university’s website.

The 62nd Annual Carol of Lights will be a compilation of the “best of Carol of Lights,” over the past five years, according to Texas Tech.

“By offering this event virtually, we can better support our efforts as a university and Lubbock community to follow COVID-19 protocols,” the university said on the webpage promoting the virtual event.

Carol of Lights will be streamed on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Texas Tech’s website. Click here to find out more about the event.

