Texas Tech’s Center for Campus Life prepares for Fall Greek Recruitment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Greek organizations are a prominent part of Texas Tech University campus life, allowing incoming students a chance to branch out when they first get to campus.

Senior Director for Campus Life Kimberly Thornton, said Greek organizations offer students multiple things.

“It offers them a place to belong, a sisterhood or a brotherhood,” she said, “Opportunities for academic excellence in the classroom as well as outside of the classroom.”

Due to the continuous spread of COVID-19, it’s an opportunity Greek Councils are getting creative with to prepare for fall recruitment.

“We had to figure out how we safely protect our students or incoming students and still let them have a little sense of normalcy and have that process,” Thornton said.

Sororities are planning to host the weeklong event virtually for the first three rounds, followed by a socially distant in-person round. Meanwhile, fraternities are taking a less formal route with small events from now through September.

They are doing what they can to make it as unique as possible.

“They’ve made different backgrounds to offer to the incoming students,” she said. “You know I’m sure the masks will be all kind of fun, letting people show their personalities and so I think it should be a lot of fun.”

Thornton said the goal is to keep students safe and help them find their home.

“It’s going to be different and it’s not ideal but we’re going to work through it. You know as they say at Texas Tech ‘From Here, It’s Possible’ so we are going to make it work,” she said.