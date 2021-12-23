Texas Tech’s Ezukanma to pursue his dreams in 2022 NFL draft

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma announced Thursday he will declare for the NFL draft.

He came to Texas Tech in 2018, was red-shirted in 2019 and played as a junior in the current season. In the current season, Ezukanma had 48 receptions for 705 yards and four touchdowns.

"First, I want to thank Coach Kingsbury and his staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the highest level of college football," Ezukanma said. "Words cannot explain how grateful I am to my friends and family. I also want to thank every single one of my teammates that I've played with over the years."

He also said, "I have decided to pursue my dreams at the next level and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Wreck 'em!"

Texas Tech plays against Mississippi State in the Autozone Liberty Bowl on December 28.

The text of his full statement was:

First, I want to thank Coach Kingsbury and his staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the highest level of college football. Words cannot explain how grateful I am to my friends and family. I also want to thank every single one of my teammates that I’ve played with over the years. Thank you to Drew and his staff for keeping me healthy throughout my time in Lubbock. Most importantly, thank you to God as none of this would be possible without my faith. I have been praying for this opportunity since I was a kid. With that being said, I have decided to pursue my dreams at the next level and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Wreck ’em!