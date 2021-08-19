Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band returns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Music’s in the air on campus as student musicians gather to rehearse their notes and practice their steps for the upcoming season.

Texas Tech’s Associate Director of Athletic Bands Joel Pagan said they have a bigger turnout for student musicians than ever before.

“With COVID last year we had a lot of students opt not to do it last year because it wasn’t going to be the same experience,” Pagan said. “And we have a lot of people coming back, a lot of fifth year seniors who wanted to come back this one last time.”

For some it’s their last chance to march across the field, and for others it marks their real beginning on the band. Matthew Ramirez joined the band last year, but never had a chance to step onto the field. This year, he said is a game changer.

“I’m really glad that the freshmen get to experience it firsthand,” Ramirez said, “and that all of us second years gets to really feel out what we missed last year.”

For most of these performers whether it’s their first season of their last, they’re just happy to get the ball rolling again.

“The bands back together, so it’s so exciting to have everyone doing their thing together,” Joshua Crawford, student musician in the Texas Tech Band said.