Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park announced today (June 8) that Kathryn Dankesreiter has joined its team as the first marketing and engagement coordinator.

Prior to being named marketing and engagement coordinator, Dankesreiter worked for three years as a student assistant at the Hub. In her new role, she will continue to support Taysha Williams, the managing director of the Hub, in directing Red Raider Startup and launching marketing campaigns. Dankesreiter, with her team, will promote entrepreneurship to students and support innovators through the Discoveries to Impact conference.

“Kathryn has an impressive marketing portfolio from her time as a student assistant with the Innovation Hub.” Williams said. “I am honored that she has chosen to start her professional marketing career with the Hub. Kathryn’s drive and professionalism as a student assistant was impressive. I have no doubt that she will thrive in her new role and we are lucky to have her on the team.”

In May, Dankesreiter received her bachelor’s in management and marketing from Texas Tech’s Jerry S. Rawls College of Business with a minor in technical communications. While completing her undergraduate degree, she cultivated a portfolio through her experiences at the Innovation Hub, including acting as the designer for the Texas Tech Commercialization Roadmap 2.0. In the fall, Dankesreiter hopes to further her education through the Master’s in Technical Communication (MATC) program at Texas Tech.

“Receiving the job offer from the Innovation Hub was the best graduation present,” Dankesreiter said. “This has been my dream job for the past three years. I’m excited to continue supporting West Texas entrepreneurs and students through the initiatives at the Hub.”

