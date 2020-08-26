Texas Tech’s National Wind Institute Team Prepare for Hurricane Laura on the Gulf Coast

LUBBOCK, Texas — Each time a major storm heads in the direction of Texas, the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute team heads out to research the storm and collect wind measurements to improve their studies.

Research professor Brian Hirth, along with the team, travelled to where hurricane Laura touched down and set up their mobile instrument towers and radar systems.

“We have 48 of those platforms total distributed among three different trailer teams,” he said. “And then we also brought two mobile radar systems to the coast as well ranging from roughly Galveston Bay to Lafayette Louisiana and we are currently working in that region to deploy the platforms.”

Hirth said their research is split into two-folds, to cover variabilities based on wind fields across the region and the variabilities related to a specific area.

“Wind fields can vary quite differently with how broad they are and how intense they are, and so we are trying to gain a better understanding of what that broad windfield looks like,” he said. “And then with the radars, we can come in and focus on a very specific area and sort of paint a picture of what the wind looks like and the best turbulence structures.”

All of this research to help answer questions on how different storms create different wind patterns in order to improve their resilience and events occur.

“Does the wind in the hurricane look like the structure of the wind in West Texas on a very windy day?” Hirth said, giving an example of a question they ask, “And should structures be designed differently for those different types of scenarios?”