Texas Tech University‘s Jerry S. Rawls College of Business offers one of the best online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

[On Tuesday] (Jan. 25), U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 Best Online Programs list, ranking Rawls College’s Online MBA Program No. 42 in the nation, up 58 spots from last year. Programs are evaluated on the basis of student and instructor engagement; the expert opinion of high-ranking academic officials; faculty credentials and training; student excellence and diverse student services and technologies.

“I am excited for our faculty and staff to receive this recognition for their determination and hard work with and for our students,” said Margaret L. Williams, dean of Rawls College. “All of our ranked programs, including the Online MBA, are less than five years old, and to move up the rankings this quickly is gratifying.”

Rawls College’s Online MBA Program also ranked No. 28 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Online Programs for Veterans list. To be eligible for consideration, schools must appear in the top half of the Best Online Programs list, be GI Bill-certified and either participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or offer in-state tuition to out-of-state-veterans.

“The improved U.S. rankings validate the impact of the strategic initiatives we have adopted from the time we launched our Online MBA in 2019,” said Mayukh Dass, James L. Johnson chair in business administration and associate dean of graduate programs and research for Rawls College. “Our staff and faculty members made collaborative efforts to provide a high-quality education and experience for our Online MBA students. This achievement is the result of their hard work and dedication. I want to congratulate all of our stakeholders, especially our alumni, for supporting our initiatives and allowing us to make them proud.”

About Rawls College

Rawls College is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the main accrediting organization for business schools. One of four available MBA programs, the AACSB-accredited Online MBA Program equips aspiring leaders with the competencies, practical experiences and innovative perspective required to lead a variety of industries. The program’s comprehensive, 100% online format allows students to complete their coursework at any location and earn their degree in as few as 12 months.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives. They use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of readers and users for nearly 90 years.

