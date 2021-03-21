Texas Tech’s season ends with 68-66 loss to Arkansas in NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots in front of Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas Tech’s season came to an end Sunday with a 68-66 loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders battled back from a 13-point second-half deficit to cut the lead to one point, but missed key shots down the stretch.

Kyler Edwards missed a potential game-tying layup with three seconds remaining, effectively ending the game. Terrence Shannon Jr. missed a layup on the possession before that would have put the Red Raiders ahead. Mac McClung missed a crucial free throw with 1:15 remaining.

Texas Tech struggled to score in the early part of the second half, and shot just 36.1 percent from the field for the game. They made up ground by knocking down 10 3-pointers, many of which came in a frantic second half comeback.

The Red Raiders were trailing 56-43 with nine minutes remaining when they caught fire.

Edwards made two 3-pointers, Shannon made one and Chibuzo Agbo banked in a fourth to cut the Arkansas lead to one. However, Arkansas’ Moses Moody answered with a 3-point bank shot of his own to extend the lead to four.

The Razorbacks led by eight points with 3:55 remaining, when Texas Tech made another run. Agbo made another 3-pointer and Kevin McCullar completed an and-one to draw TTU within two points.

Arkansas only scored one point in the final 2:55 of the game, but it was enough. Texas Tech’s misses in the final minutes prevented it from completing the comeback.

On the final possession of the game, Agbo snatched down a missed free throw and passed it ahead. Chris Beard opted not to call a timeout, letting the possession play out. Edwards got a step on his defender and drove to the rim, but his layup clanged unsuccessfully off the backboard.

It was a frustrating miss for Texas Tech in a night that had many, particularly from inside the 3-point arc. TTU shot just 29.2 percent from 2-point range, and poor shooting allowed the Razorbacks to build their second half lead.

Before that happened, Texas Tech started the game strong, taking a 23-13 lead in the first half. Four different Red Raiders hit 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game to help them get ahead, and Arkansas struggled to figure out the Texas Tech defense.

Eventually, though, the run-and-gun Hogs got into a groove. Sixth man JD Notae knocked down a couple of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, and the Razorbacks pushed the pace off of Texas Tech misses to get the quick shots that they rely on so heavily.

Thanks to a TTU cold spell, the Razorbacks went on a 18-6 run that put them in position to take a 33-31 lead into halftime. Their strong play continued after the break, allowing them to take their comfortable second-half lead.

Forward Justin Smith did a lot of damage to the Red Raiders throughout the evening, scoring a team-high 20 points. He is not big for his position, but seemed to find every crevice of open space around the rim and finished strong.

Terrence Shannon scored 20 points of his own, making three 3-pointers and attacking the rim hard. He produced, but Mac McClung did not. TTU’s leading scorer on the season posted just nine points Sunday and missed three free throws.

His absence was noticeable as Texas Tech went long stretches without much scoring, but they flashed their effort and resilience to keep the game close.

The Red Raiders fought and fought some more, but they finished on the wrong side of what will go down as an NCAA Tournament classic.