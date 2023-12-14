LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics announced senior lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named one of three finalists Thursday for the Jason Witten Collegian Man of the Year Award, which recognizes leadership both on and off the field.

Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named one of three finalists Thursday for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which recognizes exemplary leadership both on and off the field.

Bradford was the lone Big 12 player selected as a Jason Witten Award finalist as he was joined by Michigan running back Blake Corum and Virginia running back Mike Hollins. The 2023 winner will be announced Feb. 15, 2024, during an award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, the official team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I am excited to announce these three outstanding young men as the finalists for the seventh annual Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “Tony Bradford, Jr., Blake Corum and Mike Hollins have all demonstrated exceptional leadership on and off the field and set the standard for what being a student-athlete is all about. It’s nearly impossible to choose just three from all of the great players nominated. There are so many great representatives for college football, and I commend all of the nominees for the tremendous example of leadership they set on the field, on campus and in the community.”

This is the second significant honor for Bradford in as many weeks as he was previously named the recipient of the Pop Warner Award for his outstanding contributions in the Lubbock community as well as on the field and in the classroom. He was Texas Tech’s first-ever winner of that award.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.

Leadership is a term synonymous with Jason Witten, who, in addition to becoming one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport and the Cowboys’ all-time leading receiver, served as one of football’s most prominent role models during his 17-year pro career. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012, Witten has also received the Bart Starr Award, Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, Home Depot NFL Neighborhood MVP and the Bob Lilly Award, among many others. All of those honors have recognized his work in the community, achievements on the field and dedication to his teammates and family.

The same could be said for Bradford, who has defined those same traits as Witten during his five years in Lubbock, earning the nickname “The Mayor” for his consistent presence in the West Texas community. Bradford was actually named the “honorary mayor” of Lubbock by city of Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne on Dec. 28, 2022, prior to the Red Raiders’ victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl.

Bradford is a staple in the West Texas community through his advocacy of volunteer work, especially in underprivileged areas of East Lubbock. Bradford has been actively involved in neighborhood cleanups throughout his career as well as voter registration drives, peace walks and visits to local elementary schools and local non-profit organizations. Bradford has regularly visited local school districts to demonstrate, as he puts it, that “kids who look just like me can achieve what I have, too.”

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Bradford organized a turkey giveaway, utilizing his own Name-Image-Likeness proceeds to distribute 100 turkeys of his own to families in need. His contribution was matched by United Supermarkets locally as the planned two-hour giveaway was completed in roughly half the time as Bradford had lines of cars waiting 60 minutes prior to the 11 a.m. start time.

The respect Bradford has gained off the field has led to a bigger voice for important topics on campus and within the Big 12 Conference. Bradford is a longtime member of the Texas Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was selected in 2022 to represent the university as part of the Big 12 Champions for Life campaign. With that, he was able to attend the Big 12’s annual meetings that May as a student-athlete voice and to also be recognized for his work in the community. Bradford was previously selected last fall as one of two Big 12 representatives on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group.

In the classroom, Bradford is a two-time graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies. He is currently pursuing another graduate degree in public administration to further his career goal of eventually joining law enforcement and rising to the role of chief of police for a major metropolitan city.

Bradford has stuck with his career goals as a member of the Red Raider football program as he has served as a campus security guard for the Texas Tech Police Department the past three-plus years. Bradford has served with the Texas Tech Police Department during the offseason, all while continuing to be a team leader for the Red Raiders on the field and in the community. He has regularly worked Texas Tech’s home basketball events, assisting with traffic control and in-venue security.

On the field, Bradford is a four-year starter that has teamed with Jaylon Hutchings to form one of the top interior defensive line tandems in all of college football the past two seasons. Bradford has made 37 starts entering his final game as a Red Raider on Saturday at the Radiant Technologies Independence Bowl. He has made 145 tackles over his career, including 30.0 for a loss and 15.0 sacks as a three-time All-Big 12 selection.

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Cal is slated for 8:15 p.m. CT Saturday evening from Independence Stadium in Shreveport. Coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.